Donald Wayne "Donnie" Smith
1962 - 2020
Donald Wayne "Donnie" Smith, 57, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 13, 1962 in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Joseph Martin Smith Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Hayden Smith; three sisters, Latonya Smith, Rita Porter, and Florence Marie Smith; and brother, Joseph Michael Smith.
Survivors include: three brothers, Lawrence Smith, James Smith, both of Louisville, and Mark (Cassandra) Smith of Atlanta, Georgia; and three sisters, Liz Hayden of Louisville, Deborah Trigg of Lebanon, and Bernadette (Wallace) Stanley of Bardstown.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, at St. Charles Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery. Father David Naylor officiated.
Pallbearers were Peyton Smith, Kaden Smith, Travis Smith, Blake Stanley, Dakin Smith, and Joseph Smith.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
