Dorothy Ann Cornett, 72, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Norton's Hospital after an illness.
She was born on June 5, 1946 to the late Sherman and Minnie Shively Wise in Lebanon.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by: son, James Cornett Jr.; one sister, Imogene White; and one brother, James Richard Wise.
Survivors include: her husband, James Cornett of Lebanon; two daughters, Julie Smith and Tina Cornett, both of Lebanon; one brother, Alex Wise of St. Joe,; two sisters, Clydene Sanders of Finley and Bertha Richerson of Campbellsville; two grandchildren, Kasey and Kaitlyn Smith of Lebanon; two great-grandchildren, Kira Ann Edwards and Raiden Alex Edwards; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family has chosen cremation.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 16, at St. Joe Community Center.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, is in charge of arrangements.
Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home
491 West Main Street
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-2197
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2019