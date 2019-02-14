Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ann Cornett. View Sign

Dorothy Ann Cornett, 72, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Norton's Hospital after an illness.

She was born on June 5, 1946 to the late Sherman and Minnie Shively Wise in Lebanon.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by: son, James Cornett Jr.; one sister, Imogene White; and one brother, James Richard Wise.

Survivors include: her husband, James Cornett of Lebanon; two daughters, Julie Smith and Tina Cornett, both of Lebanon; one brother, Alex Wise of St. Joe,; two sisters, Clydene Sanders of Finley and Bertha Richerson of Campbellsville; two grandchildren, Kasey and Kaitlyn Smith of Lebanon; two great-grandchildren, Kira Ann Edwards and Raiden Alex Edwards; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family has chosen cremation.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 16, at St. Joe Community Center.

Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, is in charge of arrangements. Dorothy Ann Cornett, 72, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Norton's Hospital after an illness.She was born on June 5, 1946 to the late Sherman and Minnie Shively Wise in Lebanon.Besides her parents she was preceded in death by: son, James Cornett Jr.; one sister, Imogene White; and one brother, James Richard Wise.Survivors include: her husband, James Cornett of Lebanon; two daughters, Julie Smith and Tina Cornett, both of Lebanon; one brother, Alex Wise of St. Joe,; two sisters, Clydene Sanders of Finley and Bertha Richerson of Campbellsville; two grandchildren, Kasey and Kaitlyn Smith of Lebanon; two great-grandchildren, Kira Ann Edwards and Raiden Alex Edwards; and a host of other relatives and friends.The family has chosen cremation.A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 16, at St. Joe Community Center.Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home

491 West Main Street

Lebanon , KY 40033

(270) 692-2197 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close