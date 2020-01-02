Dorothy Elizabeth Mattingly, 92, Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Village of Lebanon Nursing Home.
She was born on May 3, 1927, in Boyle County. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Thomas Aloysius Mattingly; daughter, Mary Rita Mattingly; son, John Thomas Mattingly; parents, John Hamilton Hollon and Grace Edna Henson Hollon; two sisters, Virgie Smith and Bobby Lou Murphy; and three brothers, Charlie Hollon, George Hollon, and Harold Hollon.
Survivors include: two sons, Charles David Mattingly of Springfield and James Mark Mattingly of Gravel Switch; five daughters, Linda Marie Hagan of Lexington, Sharon Mudd Peters of Lebanon, Cheryl Hamilton Yates of Perryville, Mary Pauline Newton of Lebanon, and Elizabeth Carol Thompson of Raywick; two sisters, Mary Catherine Murphy of Lebanon and Eddie Evelyn Roution of Merrimac; 20 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Ricky Hamilton, Josh Thompson, Matthew Mattingly, Charlie David Mattingly, Justin Newton, Jr. Mudd, James Mattingly Jr., and John Mattingly.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020