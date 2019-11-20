Dorothy Faye Luckett Mattingly, 84, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Village of Lebanon Nursing Home surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 13, 1935, in Lebanon. Mattingly worked for 38 years and retired from Angel Manufacturing Company.
She was preceded in death by: first husband, James B. "Benny" Luckett; second husband, Harold F. "Butch" Mattingly; son, Tony Elliott Luckett; parents, John Henry and Annie Hall Elliott; four brothers, John Henry Elliott Sr., William Lee Elliott, Charles M. "Buddy" Elliott, and Franklin D. Elliott; and five sisters, Rosa Corine Akin, Carrie Lou Rinehart, Hattie Frances Simpson, Anna Marilyn Arms, and Lottie Mae Elliott.
Survivors include: two sons, James D. "Jimmy" (Helen) Luckett of Lebanon and Charles T. "Chuck" (Carol) Luckett of Campbellsville; three daughters, Debra Sue Hall, Rosa Michelle Luce, both of Lebanon, and Annie Marlaina Mattingly (Leroy) of Bradfordsville; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Mattie Pearl Bedford of Lawrenceburg; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in St. Francis of Assisi Church Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Edwards officiated.
Pallbearers were Michael Bedford, Terry Lee Bedford, Angie Re'Nell Rinehart, Danny Elliott, Timmy Simpson, and David Simpson.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2019