Dorothy Faye Wilcher, 87, Bradfordsville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Liberty Care and Rehab.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1932, in Marion County. Wilcher was a homemaker and a member of the Pleasant Valley Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Charles Elmer Wilcher; parents, Dempsey and Beatrice Noel Sullivan; and two brothers, Harold and John Sullivan.
Survivors include: her son, Charles "Butch" (Trish) Wilcher of Bradfordsville; two daughters, Linda (Randall) Walston of Gravel Switch and Betty Jo (Brian) Branham of Mt. Washington; six grandchildren, Shawn Walston, Anthony Branham, Ashley Branham, Brandon Walston, Nickolas Wilcher, and Katie Hood; brother, J.W. Sullivan of Lebanon; sister, Margaret Ann Morgerson of Lebanon; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery. Bro. Delane Pinkston officiated.
Pallbearers were Shawn Walston, Nickolas, Ashley Branham, Joe Hood, Brandon Walston, and Anthony Branham.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Nov. 13, 2019