Dorothy Olene Cox, 47, Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 5, 1972 in Marion County.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, J. and Olene Garrett Cox; two brothers, James and Bill Cox; and sister, Joyce Watson.
Survivors include: three sisters, Mary Cox, Cinderella Vannice, and Barbara Vannice, all of Lebanon; two brothers, Pete Cox and Robert Cox, both of Lebanon; and a host of nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
The family chose cremation.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon. Rev. Clellan Hays officiated.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Oct. 2, 2019