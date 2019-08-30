Doyle Downs, 89, Loretto, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1930 in Loretto to the late George Leo "Lee" and Ruth Detherage Downs. He was a farmer and cattle hauler and a member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by: one infant daughter, Marsha Downs; and one half-sister, Leola Mattingly.
Survivors include: his wife of nearly 65 years, Doris Ann Downs; four daughters, Sherry Thompson (Alex) of Loretto, Brenda Edelen (Ben) of Lexington, Karen Lake (Sam) of Blythewood, South Carolina, and Tammy Downs at home; two sons, Rick Downs (Juan) of Lebanon and Steve Downs (Peggy) of Frogtown; 12 grandchildren, Sonia Keeling (Joey), Stephanie Robinson (Aaron), Amber Clark (Jason), Leslie Ann Wease, Christine Downs, Mark Downs (Samantha), Olivia Peterson (Dylan), Matthew Mattingly, Ryan Edelen, Austin Edelen, Samuel Lake, and Eli Lake; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Frances Mattingly (Julian) of Louisville and Lucy Craig of Lebanon.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main Street, Raywick, with burial in Saint Charles Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. James W. Graf will preside.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.
Memorials may go to Marion County Association for the Handicapped, Inc., 516 Workshop Lane, Lebanon, KY 40033.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers are the grandchildren.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Sept. 4, 2019