Dreyana Russell Phillips, 60, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born on Sept. 2, 1959 in Danville.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Walter C. Russell and Mary Frances Hatter Devine; and brother, Walter Russell Jr.

Survivors include: her husband, Donnie Phillips of Lebanon; daughter, Rebecca (Aaron) Derringer of Louisville; son, Sam Phillips of Louisville; two sisters, Delayna Tungate of Bradfordsville and Mary Donnetta Russell of Campbellsville; two grandchildren, Ellie Rose Derringer and Abram Colt Derringer, both of Louisville.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery. Rev. Danny Wilson officiated.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Markey Cancer Foundation, 115 Waller Avenue STE 204, Lexington, KY 40503.

Pallbearers were Sam Phillips, Matthew Ellis, Randy Maupin, Michael Veatch, Moe Coyle, and Marshall Brady.

Honorary pallbearers were Aaron Derringer, David Adkins, Tommy Phillips, Daniel Lay, David Porter, Garnett Phillips, Steve Thompson, Joe Donnie Spalding, Jimmy Thornton, and Scott "Duke" Thomas.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

