Earl Whitlock, 62, Loretto, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Norton Womens and Childrens Hospital in Louisville.
He was born Sept. 26, 1957 in Marion County. He was a former employee of the old Springfield Products, Inc. He and his wife established the Loretto Youth League and managed it for 17 years. He loved being around family and friends and telling stories of the good old days. He was a loving husband, father and papaw and an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan.
He was preceded in death by: his mother, Trencelee Whitlock.
Survivors include: his wife of 30 years, Amanda Miles Whitlock; three daughters, Chasity Hamilton (Eric), Morgan Jones (Matthew), and Amber Whitlock, all of Loretto; three granddaughters, Emma, Kinlee and Naomi Hamilton; one sister, Sandra Boblitt (Danny) of Willisburg; and three nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are Jeff Ryan, Mikey Raley, Al Walston, James Ford, John Hughes, Steve Spalding, Fudge Murphy, Goose Mattingly, and Mike Thompson.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 25, 2020