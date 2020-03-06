Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl William Hood. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Willisburg Church of God Of Prophecy 4861 Brush Grove Rd Willisburg , KY View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Willisburg Church of God Of Prophecy 4861 Brush Grove Rd Willisburg , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Earl William Hood, 79, passed peacefully at his residence Monday morning, March 2, 2020.

Earl was born in Washington County, KY April 14, 1940. Raised on the farm, he wanted to try to make a living a different way. He married his high school sweetheart and moved to Louisville to start a family. He initially became a barber and worked at The St. Matthews Mall Barber Shop. He was intrigued by one of his customers talking about the fast food business and shortly thereafter made a career change in his mid 20s, eventually becoming the franchisee and owner-operator of a new Burger Queen restaurant in Lebanon, KY in 1970. About 12 years later, with his father's encouragement, he bet his financial future on a return home to Washington County, opening a Druther's Restaurant in Springfield, KY in 1982. The community response was amazing and set the foundation for Druther's, followed by Dairy Queen, to prosper over the next 25 years.

Earl built a respected business and supported the local communities in Springfield and Lebanon.

He was a 1958 graduate of Willisburg High School and a member of the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy.

His favorite hobby was always hunting and he loved all types, especially deer hunting. Earl also obtained his pilot's license, though he flew infrequently.

Earl loved and enjoyed hanging out with family, friends and especially the grandkids. He was very proud of each one.

Stories continue to come in regarding his compassionate attention and generosity to anyone in need. Shuttling many to doctor appointments and providing various means of support were common practices.

Earl was also an avid fan of "The Price is Right," using that show to start his day following retirement. His favorite game was Rook and he had a phenomenal winning percentage!

He was preceded in death by: his first wife, Shirley Jean Grigsby Hood; his parents, Earl and Rosie Hood; and three brothers, Leroy, Lee, and Jackie Hood.

Survivors include: his wife, Theresa Spalding Hood; four sons, Todd (Susan) Hood of Elizabethtown, Troy (Shannon) Hood of Goshen, Brad (Kim) Hood of Louisville, and Chad (Kim) Hood of Lebanon; one daughter, Dreama (Chris) Johnson of Chaplin; 11 grandchildren, Jacob (Kelsey), Trevor, Colby, Shelby and Gabe Hood, Tommy (Paige) Shafer, Eli, Emily and Isaac Johnson, and Hannah and Hunter Woodrum; two brothers, Donald (Marie) Hood and Frank Hood of Willisburg; and five sisters, Christine (Charles) Carrier, Vianna Boblett and Vesta Lee Moore, all of Springfield, Wanda Popp (Jamie) of Lawrenceburg, and Myrna Shouse of Frankfort.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 5, at the Willisburg Church of God Of Prophecy with Rev. Mike Willingham, a former pastor, officiating. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Pallbearers were Earl's grandchildren.

Earl, Daddio, Pops and Papaw, we love you and will miss you, till we all meet again!

I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020

