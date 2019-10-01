Judge Edwin P. Abell, 78, Campbellsville, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
Abell graduated from the University of Kentucky School of Law in 1965 as their first recipient of a Juris Doctorate Degree. He retired as district judge of the 11th Judicial District after 18 years on the bench.
He was former president of the Kentucky Cemetery Association and Campbellsville Memorial Gardens. He was the founding member of Crossroads Developers, a former member of the Taylor Regional Hospital Board and served in the Kentucky Army Reserve.
Survivors include: his wife of 56 years, Jean Elizabeth Patterson (Pat) Abell; one daughter, Alyson Abell Thompson and husband, Dale Thompson of Summersville; one son, Shaun Patterson Abell and his fiancée, Michelle Hollen Yaden of Bardstown; one grandson, Payton Thompson and wife, Hayley of Summersville; one granddaughter, Haley Jean Abell of Bardstown; special cousins, Doug and Kathleen Tucker of Campbellsville; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Campbellsville, with entombment in Family Estate at Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, Campbellsville, and after 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Pallbearers are Barry Blevins, Gary Quisenberry, Max Leach, John Waldrop, Doug Tucker, and Ben Harrison.
Honorary pallbearers are Honorable Mike Hall Sr., David Johnson, Honorable Connie Phillips, Honorable John Bertram, David Tucker, Ricky Sparkman, John Frank, and members of the 11th Judicial District Judiciary and Bar Associations.
Expressions of sympathy requested to be donations to the Taylor County SPCA at P.O. Box 1301, Campbellsville, KY 42718 or Home for the Innocents.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Oct. 9, 2019