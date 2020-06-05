Elijah "Blue" Caldwell, 23, Lebanon, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

He was born on May 31, 1997 in Lebanon. Blue was an employee at Walmart and a 2015 graduate of Marion County High School.

He was preceded in death by: his paternal grandparents, Ivo and Odele Caldwell; and maternal grandfather, Pat Hughes.

Survivors include: his mother, Eva Annette Hughes of Lebanon; father, Thomas Gerard "Jerry" Caldwell of Calvary; and brother, Justin Thomas Caldwell of Lebanon.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery. Bro. Jeff Newton officiated.

Pallbearers were Tomie Lee Thompson, Clay Rogers, Jonathan Brady, Josh Deering, Charles Buckman, Donovan Kirkland, McKenzie McFarland, and Bryan Weatherly.

Honorary pallbearers were Dakota Smith, Chase Brady, Logan Breeding, Caleb Gribbins, Tyler Gribbins, Steven Barlow, Cameron Nalley, Sachell Spalding, Clay Raikes, Trinity Sherrite, Alex Bradshaw, Hank Browning, Josh Deering, and Michael Blandford.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

