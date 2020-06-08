Elijah Ross Robinson, 1 day, died at 10:27 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020.

Survivors include: his parents, Daniel and Andrea George Robinson of Lebanon; a brother, Emmitt Robinson at home; his maternal grandparents, Elmer and Faye George of Lebanon; his paternal grandparents, Lee and Annette Browning Robinson of Lebanon; and his paternal great-grandmother, Cynthia Hayden Browning of Lebanon.

A Mass of the Angels was held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with burial in St. Charles Catholic Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Hamilton officiated.

Pallbearers were Daniel, Brandon, Clayton, and Karl Robinson.

Contributions are suggested to Mongolian Asia Reach, P.O. Box 9238, Chesapeake, VA 23321.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home, Springfield, was entrusted with arrangements.

