Elizabeth Ann Crews Clark, 90, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Cedar's of Lebanon Nursing Home surrounded by her loving husband and children.

She was born on April 10, 1929 in Lebanon. Clark was a homemaker, substitute teacher, and a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by: parents, Samuel Hunter Crews and Viola B. Harmon Crews.

Survivors include: husband, Marcus W. Clark of Lebanon; five sons, Michael W. Clark of Springfield, David C. Clark, Tony (Sheri) Clark, Patrick S. (Beth) Clark, all of Lebanon, and Shawn D. (Andrea) Clark of Crestwood; three daughters, Alice H. Clark Colt, Beverly A. (Bobby) Mattingly, and Jennifer J. (Billy) Hill, all of Lebanon; 24 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Lebanon United Methodist Church with interment in Ryder Cemetery. Dr. Chris Howlett officiated.

Pallbearers were grandsons, Michael W. Clark Jr., Dakota Clark, Hunter Clark, Anthony D. Clark, Justin P. Roederer, Brett Roederer, Dallas C. King, Tyler M. King, Dillon M. Clark, Conner S. Clark, Colten H. Clark, and Caleb R. Clark.

Honorary pallbearers were granddaughters, Trina Clark Martin, Nicole Mattingly Huff, Mignon Mattingly Gillis, Sarah Mattingly Brussell, Joanna Clark Cox, Alicia Clark Farmer, Ashley Clark Green, Jordan Clark, Hannah Clark, and Peyton Clark.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Oct. 30, 2019

