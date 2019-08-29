Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Catherine "Betty" Feagins. View Sign Service Information Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-3187 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Catherine "Betty" Black Feagins, 81, Gainesville, Texas and Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at her home in Lebanon.

She was born on March 4, 1938 in Burgin. She graduated from Burgin High School in 1956. After raising her family she worked as a bank teller and teachers aid till she retired to enjoy traveling, friends and family. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lewisville, Texas and attended Arbuckle Creek Baptist Church while in Kentucky. She loved living on the lake in Texas and sitting on the front porch of her cabin on the hill in Kentucky where many cousins and friends came by to visit.

She was preceded in death by: husbands, Jimmie Bruce Black and Jimmy Wayne Feagins; parents, Joseph L. and Mary Beatrice Luckett Spalding; and sister, Linda Lou Spalding.

Survivors include: daughter, Jo Lynn Black of Lewisville, Texas; son, Jimmie Bruce Black of Boerne, Texas; grandchildren, Taylor and her husband, Jack Eggleston of Weatherford, Texas and Kendall and her husband, Paul Elkins of Ft. Worth, Texas; great-grandchildren, Charlie Eggleston, Glover Elkins, Jet Eggleston, and Bolton Elkins; sister, Jo Ann James of Inglis, Florida; brother-in-law, Terry Black; nieces, Teresa Thomas of Yankeetown, Florida and Kelley Goins of Waddy; nephews, David James of Newport Richey, Florida, Joseph James of Tampa, Florida, and Brian Black of Prospect; and many great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at First Baptist Church in Lewisville, Texas, with burial in Old Hall Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jack Eggleston, Paul Elkins, Craig McGee, Kyle McGee, Brant McGee, and Mark Mattick.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn, Dallas, TX or Norton Children's Hospital.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

