Elizabeth "Inez" Donahue Mattingly left this world on Aug. 26, 2019, to be reunited with her Heavenly Father. She was of the Catholic faith and an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Church in New Hope. She was a retired Nelson County school bus driver with 34 years of service. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Inez was born on April 11, 1941, to the late Corinne and Floyd Nalley of New Hope.

She was also preceded in death by: her first husband, Nick Donahue; second husband, Jimmy Mattingly; son, Jeff Donahue; brothers, Paul, Jimmy, and Gerald Nalley; her sisters, Marie Nalley, Geraldine Nalley, and Jeanette Nalley Rankhorn; her grandchildren, Zachary and Nicholas Donahue; and great-granddaughter, Gracie Royalty.

Survivors include: her sons, Tommy Donahue of Bardstown, Eddie (Jodie) Donahue of Harrodsburg, and Kenny Donahue of New Haven; daughters, Sherri (Brian) Matherly of Elizabethtown, Jan St. Clair of Bardstown, Laura (Dennis) Evans of Hodgenville, and Pam (Michael) Jones of Paris; 19 grandchildren, Karen Pike and Michael Burton, Emilee and Lacee Donahue, Danielle Royalty, Will and Katie Matherly, Amanda Shanks, Christopher St. Clair, Morgan, Jordan, and Erin Donahue, Michael McLaughlin, Heather McLaughlin, Adam Donahue, Allison and Haley Evans, Kristin Wolf, Justin Downs, and Joshua Hughes; 16 great-grandchildren, Cora, Cole, Cameron, Mikee, Maggie, Tommy, Bailey, Presley, Caleb, Brooklynn, Noah, Aria, Carleigh, Landon, Harmony, and Elsie Jo; two great-grandchildren, Maggie and Tommy; siblings, Lucille (Wayne) Raisor, Lennie (Leola) Nalley, Christine (Tom) Hagan, Dean (Lenore) Nalley, and Georgie O'Bryan; sister-in-law, Brenda Nalley; brother-in-law, David Rankhorn; many nieces and nephews; two stepchildren, Sheila Stein (Walter) and Joe Mattingly (Pam); stepgrandchildren, Charles, Ashley, Jenny, Julie, Joann, Allison, Jarred, Brandon, and Heather.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 104 Church Street, New Hope, with burial in the church cemetery. Revs. Ken Fortener and Matt Hardesty will concelebrate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Pallbearers are Michael Burton, Michael McLaughlin, Jared Mattingly, Josh Hughes, Adam Donahue, and David O'Bryan.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

