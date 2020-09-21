1/1
Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Cambron
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Cambron, 75, Raywick, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
She was born June 13, 1945 in Fredericktown. She was a retired employee of General Electric with 35 years of service. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church
She was preceded in death by: her father and mother, Adrian and Cecilia Elder Mattingly; and one sister, Shirley Mattingly.
Survivors include: her husband of nearly 55 years, George Cambron; three children, Chuck Cambron (Missy) and Gigi Edelen (Russ) all of Raywick, and Mark Cambron of Vincennes, Indiana; 14 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; three sisters, Jane Wheatley of Bardstown, Wanda Newton of Holy Cross, and Patsy Miles of LaGrange; five brothers, Tom Mattingly of Louisville, J.W. and Ricky Mattingly, both of Bardstown, Ronnie Mattingly of Springfield, and Johnnie Mattingly of Lexington.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main Street, Raywick, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. David W. Naylor will officiate. 
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.
Pallbearers are Logan Cambron, Trent Cambron, Dagan Cambron, Gabe Cambron, Chase Edelen, and Patrick Edelen.
Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 21, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved