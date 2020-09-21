Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Cambron, 75, Raywick, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

She was born June 13, 1945 in Fredericktown. She was a retired employee of General Electric with 35 years of service. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church

She was preceded in death by: her father and mother, Adrian and Cecilia Elder Mattingly; and one sister, Shirley Mattingly.

Survivors include: her husband of nearly 55 years, George Cambron; three children, Chuck Cambron (Missy) and Gigi Edelen (Russ) all of Raywick, and Mark Cambron of Vincennes, Indiana; 14 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; three sisters, Jane Wheatley of Bardstown, Wanda Newton of Holy Cross, and Patsy Miles of LaGrange; five brothers, Tom Mattingly of Louisville, J.W. and Ricky Mattingly, both of Bardstown, Ronnie Mattingly of Springfield, and Johnnie Mattingly of Lexington.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main Street, Raywick, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. David W. Naylor will officiate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Logan Cambron, Trent Cambron, Dagan Cambron, Gabe Cambron, Chase Edelen, and Patrick Edelen.

Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto, is in charge of arrangements.



