Elizabeth Lee 'Betty' Thomas, 76, Saint Francis, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Colonial Nursing Home in Bardstown.
She was born Nov. 24, 1942 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late Russell Hugh and Naomi Forton Burke. She formerly worked as a waitress at Cedarwood Restaurant in Lebanon and was of the Catholic faith. She loved her flowers and gardening.
She was preceded in death by: her son, Mark Thomas.
Survivors include: one daughter, Cynthia Blanford (Dean) of Saint Francis; one son, Chuck Thomas (Rose) of Glen Burnie, Maryland; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Russell Burke (Louise) of Georgia.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside. Cremation will follow.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Sept. 25, 2019