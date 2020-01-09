Elizabeth Louise "Betty" Elder, 76, Lebanon, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

She was born on Feb. 24, 1943, in Marion County. Betty spent her life doting on her children and husband, which was her favorite past time. She always welcomed you into her home with open arms.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Ernest and Pearl Williams; brother, Donald Ray Williams; sister, Margaret "Peggy" Diane Williams Geer; and sister-in-law, Jeanine Goodin Williams.

Survivors include: her beloved husband of 61 years, Joseph Donald Elder of Lebanon; three sons, David Wayne (Fran) Elder of Lexington, Joseph Donald (Ellen) Elder Jr. of Versailles, and Richard Todd (Kelli) Elder of Lebanon; two daughters, Charlene (Danny Ray) Bradshaw of Lebanon and Vickie Elder of Alabama; four brothers, Timothy Mark "Tim" Williams of Lebanon, Charles Ernest (Susie) Williams Jr. of Louisville, Michael Brussel "Adolph" (Connie) Williams of Indiana, and Richard Forrest "Toz" (Mary Beth) Williams; two sisters, Rosalie (Billy) Ray Carrico of Springfield and Martha Charlene "Mar" (Sam) Spalding of Lebanon; seven grandchildren, Wayne Campbell, Casey Montgomery, Derrick Elder, Austin Elder, Alesha Elder, Justin Elder, and Steve Helm.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon.

Cremation followed the funeral service.

Honorary pallbearers were Charles Elder, Jim Elder, Rosalie Carrico, Billy Ray Carrico, Joc William, Susie Williams, Adolph Williams, Connie Williams, Martha Spalding, and Sam Spalding.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.