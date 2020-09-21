Ella Louise Bell Porter, 93, died peacefully Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Village of Lebanon in Lebanon surrounded by her family.

She was born in Marion County on July 29, 1927 to the late Rev. George W. Bell and Ada Lewis Durrett Bell. Ella graduated from Rosenwald High School in Lebanon. She was a lifelong and oldest member of Sherman Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, Lebanon. She was a member of the NAACP and served as the chapter secretary for several years. She enjoyed the sewing circle at St. Augustine Catholic Church and welcomed the time she shared with the group.

She spent many of her working years at Mary Immaculate Hospital as a nurse's aide, helping to take care of the new moms and their precious babies. Those were the good times with the new moms celebrating and crying at the same time. I guess it's true, if you make your work fun then it can be very rewarding.

Affectionately known as "Boogie" "Granny Boogie" and "Aunt Boogie" she truly enjoyed quilting, working in her church, and especially spending time with her family and friends. She was the epitome of family, friends, and laughter. She was generous, kind, loved to laugh and enjoyed all of her neighbors. She had many friends from all walks of life. Throughout her life, her family remained her focus and she served as a true inspiration to all who knew her.

Welcoming Ella home besides her parents are: her husband, the late John H. Porter; brothers, Henry L. Bell, Robert S. Bell, Charles E. Bell, George E. Bell; and sisters, Alma Bell Smith and Verda Mae Calhoun.

She leaves to cherish her memory: two daughters, Linda Porter Edelen of Lebanon and Jean Porter Ashley (Kenneth) of Louisville; three sons, J. Leo Porter (Regina) of Louisville, Robert S. Porter (Maranda) of Campbellsville, and Daniel R. Porter (Janel) of Louisville; honorary daughter, Sheila Murrell of Lebanon; brothers, James D. Bell (Georgia) of Lebanon and Thomas R. Bell (Carol) of Kissimmee, Florida; sisters-in-law, Lucy Evans (Jeroyd) and Alice Bell, both of Lebanon; brother-in-law, Charles Porter of Cincinnati, Ohio; seven grandchildren; 11 great –grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Lebanon, with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store