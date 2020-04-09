Emily G. Bradshaw, 88, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Village of Lebanon Nursing Home.
She was born on March 4, 1932 in Marion County.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Mack Bradshaw; parents, John Logan "Jack" and Emma Spalding Gordon; brother, Jack Gordon; sister, Betty Guthrie (Louis); niece, Wendy Edwards; nephew, Richard Gordon; and three brothers-in-law, Lum Edwards, Jimmy Bradshaw, and Alton Bradshaw Jr. (Peggy).
Survivors include: special nephew, Ricky Bradshaw Jr.; two sisters, Peggy Edwards and Lakey Campbell (Frank); two sisters-in-law, Mary Helen Gordon and Dorothy Bradshaw; and 30 nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service was held for immediate family. Although an unfortunate situation, it is the family's hope that all will understand this necessity.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the St. Augustine School Fund.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2020