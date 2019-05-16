Emma Louise Goff, 74, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Landmark of Bardstown Rehab Center.
She was born on May 25, 1944 in Marion County. Goff was the former owner and operator of Goff Mobile Home Park. She was also a member of Redemption Point Church of God.
She was preceded in death by: husband, Joseph Darrell Goff Sr.; and parents, Charles Henry and Frances Pendygraft Tharp.
Survivors include: her two daughters, Lisa Jo Sapp of Lebanon and Marlene Hardin of Bardstown; son, Joseph Darrell Goff Jr. of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Savannah Jo Goff, Brandon Coley, Maressa Coley, and Madison Sapp; and brother, Charles Randall Tharp of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery. Rev. Jeremy Thompson officiated.
Pallbearers were Jan Raley, Al Riggs, Jamie Garrett, Daniel Moran, Gary Bell, and Dale Hill.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 22, 2019