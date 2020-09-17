1/1
Emmett Michael Luescher
1950 - 2020
Emmett Michael Luescher, 70, Lebanon, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, after a brief courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on Jan. 29, 1950 in Beckley, West Virginia and spent his youth in various parts of the United States due to his father's military service. He settled in Pensacola, Florida for his high school and college education. Moving to Atlanta, Georgia where he met and married his wife of 34 years, Mary Virginia (Ginger) Glazebrook. He spent many years in the electronic industry before finding his true calling and passion in Marion County, where he served as Director of Religious Education and youth director for St. Augustine and Holy Name of Mary. He was an avid reader and scholar of catholic doctrine and loved to share his knowledge, most often, with humor and sharp wit; particularly with the youth he so enjoyed mentoring. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Margaret and Burton Luescher; two brothers, William and Jeffrey Luescher, all of Penscola, Florida.
Survivors include: his wife, Ginger Luescher of Lebanon; son, Emmett Michael (Ashley) Luescher II; two grandchildren, Michael and Brogan Luescher, all of Pensacola, Florida; two brothers, Bob and Mark Luescher; a sister, Sara Luescher, all of Pensacola, Florida; a brother-in-law, Dr. Bill (Carolyn) Glazebrook of Atlanta, Georgia; sister-in-law, Susanne Raisor of Jasper, Georgia; nieces, Ashley, Erin and Alex; nephew, Chase; and his long time friend and work "Roomie", William Kyle Ford.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Rev. Bill Bowling and Rev. Mark Hamilton officiated.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Augustine and HNM churches or Hosparus of Central Kentucky.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
