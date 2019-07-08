Ernest C. Taylor, 84, Lebanon, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home.
He was born on Oct. 8, 1934 in Finley. He was a retired educator with the Marion County School System, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. He made a profession of faith as a young child and was a life-long member of Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church. He was ordained as a deacon in January 1976 and was a Sunday School teacher for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Marion Joseph "Jack" and Sara Frances Perkins Taylor; and a brother, Ralph Taylor.
Survivors include: his wife of 62 years, Evelyleen Hourigan Taylor; four children, Kaylene Poff (Thomas) of Campbellsville, Durran Taylor (Nicole) of Lexington, Greg Taylor (Linda) of Lebanon, and Dana Taylor (Melissa) of Bowling Green; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth Taylor; several nieces, nephews; and other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church, 4430 Highway 289, Lebanon, with interment in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens where military rite will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Bro. Steve Skaggs will officiate.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church.
Memorials may go to the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard, c/o Danny Donahue, 80 Melody Drive, New Haven, KY 40051 or the Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church parking lot fund.
Pallbearers are members of the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Honorary pallbearers are the adult men's Sunday School Class.
Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on July 10, 2019