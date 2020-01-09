Eunice Jeanette Taylor, 81, Lebanon, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary.
She was born on April 4, 1938, in Lebanon. She was a long-time caregiver.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Otis and Eunice Taylor; sister, Stella Harris; and two brothers, Steve Taylor and Walter "Putty" Taylor.
Survivors include: her son, Timothy Hamilton Taylor; three brothers, Otis (Joanne) Taylor Jr., Larry (Mary) Taylor, and James Edward Taylor; three sisters, Mary Jane Porter, Martha "Mousie" Faulkner, and Barbara "Laura" Taylor; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family chose cremation.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon. Rev. Tommy Calhoun officiated.
Honorary pallbearers were Tim Hayden, Tyrone Porter, Bobby Smalley, Jay Grundy, Chris Taylor, Skippy McKay, John Elder IV, Whit Duley, and Joseph Elder.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 15, 2020