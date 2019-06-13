Evelyn Geneva Burress, 91, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on July 23, 1927 in Marion County.
She was preceded in death by: her first husband, Gilbert D. Brockman; second husband, Floyd Burress; parents, Arthur and Nannie Colvin; eight sisters, Hattie Carender, Minnie Craig, Lucille Brockman, Gladys Ann Stringer, Lena, Rena Colvin, Mabel Overton, and Aileen Colvin; two brothers, Arthur Colvin Sr. and Edwin Colvin; and half siblings, Herbert Colvin and Daisy Buckman.
Survivors include: her three daughters, Linda Steen (Chuck Smith) of Shelbyville, Betty J. Cox (Roger) of Moore's Creek, and Cathy E. Sparrow (John) of Lebanon; two sons, Donald L. Brockman Sr. (Vicki) and Jackie Brockman, all of Lebanon; 21 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church with interment in New Market Cemetery. Rev. Billy Compton officiated.
Pallbearers were Steven Spalding, Jordon Spalding, Terry Cox, Jesse Cox, Daniel Cox, and Garrick Steen.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on June 19, 2019