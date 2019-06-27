Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Jean "Evie" Brady. View Sign Service Information Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-3187 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Jean "Evie" Brady, 63, St. Joseph, passed away on June 21, 2019 at her residence.

She is the daughter of Jeanine Bland Brady and the late Hubert Norris Brady Sr. She was born on Oct. 31, 1955 in Marion County. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. She was a long time employee of Alutrim in Lebanon. She enjoyed cooking for her family every Sunday whom she dearly loved. She was well loved by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by: one brother, Norman Patrick Brady; and one nephew, David Neil Brady.

Survivors include: her mother, Jeanine Bland Brady of St. Joseph; two sisters, Connie Ann Brady (special friend, Randy) of St. Joseph and Janet Marie Dixon (Jerome) of Campbellsville; four brothers, Joseph Paul Brady, Paul Bland Brady, Hubert Norris Jr., "Bucky" (Holly) Brady, and Travis Raymond Brady, all of St. Joseph; several nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

The family chose cremation. A funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at St. Charles Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the St. Joe Community Center, St. Joe Cemetery Fund, Hosparus Health of Green River or to the Marion County Good Samaritans. Donations may be made at Bosley Funeral Home or at the St. Joe Community Center.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

