Everett Leslie "Les" Richerson, 97, Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1921 in Taylor County. Richerson was a United States Army veteran and owned and operated Farmer's Machine Shop for 55 years.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Willie Ernest and Addie Erma Colvin Richerson; four brothers, Luke Richerson, Albert Richerson, Melvin Richerson, and Earl Richerson; and sister, Margaret Nelson.
Survivors include: his wife of 71 years, Nellie Mullins Richerson of Lebanon; three sons: Jerry Allen (Janice) Richerson, Terry Leslie Richerson, and Barry Lee Richerson, all of Lebanon; two daughters, Betty Joyce (Donald) Witham of Campbellsville and Faye Sapp of Jessietown; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Bill Proctor officiated.
Pallbearers were Stuart Richerson, Steven Sapp, Derick Witham, Zack Richerson, Ronnie Richerson, and Rick Richerson.
Honorary pallbearer was Brittany Richerson Ford.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Sept. 25, 2019