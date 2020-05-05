Flora Anne Foster, 62, Lebanon, formerly of Washington County, died at 11:03 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at UK Chandler Medical Center in Lexington.
Born July 16, 1957 in Lebanon, she was preceded in death by her parents, Darrol and Flora Settles Foster. She was a graduate of Washington County High School and the University of Kentucky with a bachelor's degree in library science, had worked for Marion County Public Library with the Bookmobile and Outreach program and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include: daughter, Lauran Knott of Lebanon; and a brother, Joe Darrol (Margaret) Foster of Campbellsville.
Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home, Springfield, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 13, 2020