Flora Anne Foster, 62, Lebanon, formerly of Washington County, died at 11:03 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at UK Chandler Medical Center in Lexington.Born July 16, 1957 in Lebanon, she was preceded in death by her parents, Darrol and Flora Settles Foster. She was a graduate of Washington County High School and the University of Kentucky with a bachelor's degree in library science, had worked for Marion County Public Library with the Bookmobile and Outreach program and was of the Baptist faith.Survivors include: daughter, Lauran Knott of Lebanon; and a brother, Joe Darrol (Margaret) Foster of Campbellsville.Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date.Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home, Springfield, was in charge of arrangements.