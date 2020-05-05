Flora Anne Foster (1957 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flora Anne Foster.
Service Information
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY
40069
(859)-336-3836
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Obituary
Send Flowers

Flora Anne Foster, 62, Lebanon, formerly of Washington County, died at 11:03 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at UK Chandler Medical Center in Lexington.
Born July 16, 1957 in Lebanon, she was preceded in death by her parents, Darrol and Flora Settles Foster. She was a graduate of Washington County High School and the University of Kentucky with a bachelor's degree in library science, had worked for Marion County Public Library with the Bookmobile and Outreach program and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include: daughter, Lauran Knott of Lebanon; and a brother, Joe Darrol (Margaret) Foster of Campbellsville.
Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home, Springfield, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.