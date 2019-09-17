Floyd Harvey Byrum, 46, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Spring View Hospital.
He was born Oct. 20, 1972 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was employed as a master welder with Kentucky Cooperage and was a Pentecostal by faith.
Survivors include: his wife, Angela Clair Byrum; two daughters, Jessica Byrum and Tessa Byrum; one son, Floyd Byrum Jr.; two grandchildren; one sister, Terry Byrum; and one brother, Bob Byrum.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in Smock's Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may go toward funeral expenses and may be made at the funeral home or www.mattinglyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Sept. 25, 2019