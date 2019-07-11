Frances Gwen Cull, 64, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1954 in Marion County.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Ed and Doshia Sneed Darnell.
Survivors include: husband, Howard J. Cull of Lebanon; daughter, Belinda Gwen Cull of Campbellsville; and brother, Clarence Darnell of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery. Rev. David Butler officiated.
Pallbearers were David Cull, Robert Cull, Chuck Smith, Joe Crews, Amos Brown, and Mark Brown.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on July 17, 2019