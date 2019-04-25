Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Hilpp Montgomery. View Sign Service Information Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-3187 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Hilpp Montgomery, 92, Lebanon, passed away surrounded by her family on April 19, 2019.

Frances was a nurse for 25 years at Saint Rosary Hospital in Campbellsville and Dr. Lyman S. Hall. She fought with dignity an almost seven-year battle with small cell lung cancer. Special thanks to her wonderful caregivers, doctors, and staff at Ephraim McDowell Cancer Center.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Jack and Eva Craven; husbands, Adolph Benjamin Hilpp Jr. and Simeon O'Daniel Montgomery; son, Raymond Benjamin Hilpp; two brothers, Marlon and John N. Craven; and three sisters, Margie Dant, Miranada Wilcher, and Nina Mae Hill.

Survivors include: two daughters, Patricia Hilpp Hays and Barbara Deanna Hilpp (Barb), all of Danville; two sons, Kenny Hilpp (Barbie) and Freddie Hilpp (Jill), all of Lebanon; two stepdaughters, Betty Ann Mattingly and Patricia Brown (Billy); sister, Elsie Dean Hourigan of Lebanon; five grandsons, Paul Hilpp (Ike), Benjamin E. Hays (Blake), Dalton Rucker, Ricky Fisher, and Cody Fisher; four granddaughters, Sara Hilpp, Julia Hays Gragg (John), Lauren B. Forbess, and Sara Fisher; nine great-grandchildren; and a number of step-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ben Hays, Paul Hilpp, Roger Craven, Dalton Rucker, Chris Craven, Issac Hilpp, and Charlie Montgomery.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements. Frances Hilpp Montgomery, 92, Lebanon, passed away surrounded by her family on April 19, 2019.Frances was a nurse for 25 years at Saint Rosary Hospital in Campbellsville and Dr. Lyman S. Hall. She fought with dignity an almost seven-year battle with small cell lung cancer. Special thanks to her wonderful caregivers, doctors, and staff at Ephraim McDowell Cancer Center.She was preceded in death by: her parents, Jack and Eva Craven; husbands, Adolph Benjamin Hilpp Jr. and Simeon O'Daniel Montgomery; son, Raymond Benjamin Hilpp; two brothers, Marlon and John N. Craven; and three sisters, Margie Dant, Miranada Wilcher, and Nina Mae Hill.Survivors include: two daughters, Patricia Hilpp Hays and Barbara Deanna Hilpp (Barb), all of Danville; two sons, Kenny Hilpp (Barbie) and Freddie Hilpp (Jill), all of Lebanon; two stepdaughters, Betty Ann Mattingly and Patricia Brown (Billy); sister, Elsie Dean Hourigan of Lebanon; five grandsons, Paul Hilpp (Ike), Benjamin E. Hays (Blake), Dalton Rucker, Ricky Fisher, and Cody Fisher; four granddaughters, Sara Hilpp, Julia Hays Gragg (John), Lauren B. Forbess, and Sara Fisher; nine great-grandchildren; and a number of step-grandchildren.A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.Pallbearers were Ben Hays, Paul Hilpp, Roger Craven, Dalton Rucker, Chris Craven, Issac Hilpp, and Charlie Montgomery.Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close