Frances Hilpp Montgomery, 92, Lebanon, passed away surrounded by her family on April 19, 2019.
Frances was a nurse for 25 years at Saint Rosary Hospital in Campbellsville and Dr. Lyman S. Hall. She fought with dignity an almost seven-year battle with small cell lung cancer. Special thanks to her wonderful caregivers, doctors, and staff at Ephraim McDowell Cancer Center.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Jack and Eva Craven; husbands, Adolph Benjamin Hilpp Jr. and Simeon O'Daniel Montgomery; son, Raymond Benjamin Hilpp; two brothers, Marlon and John N. Craven; and three sisters, Margie Dant, Miranada Wilcher, and Nina Mae Hill.
Survivors include: two daughters, Patricia Hilpp Hays and Barbara Deanna Hilpp (Barb), all of Danville; two sons, Kenny Hilpp (Barbie) and Freddie Hilpp (Jill), all of Lebanon; two stepdaughters, Betty Ann Mattingly and Patricia Brown (Billy); sister, Elsie Dean Hourigan of Lebanon; five grandsons, Paul Hilpp (Ike), Benjamin E. Hays (Blake), Dalton Rucker, Ricky Fisher, and Cody Fisher; four granddaughters, Sara Hilpp, Julia Hays Gragg (John), Lauren B. Forbess, and Sara Fisher; nine great-grandchildren; and a number of step-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers were Ben Hays, Paul Hilpp, Roger Craven, Dalton Rucker, Chris Craven, Issac Hilpp, and Charlie Montgomery.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 1, 2019