Frances "Frankie" Hamilton Leachman, 102, Lebanon, passed away on July 28, 2020 at home.

She cherished her Catholic faith, all of her family and all of her friends. She held a deep pride in her God above, her Hamilton family and extended families, and matching wits with her bridge mates. She attended St. Augustine High School and St. Helena's Business College.

She married Walter E. Leachman Sr. in 1947 and moved from Lebanon to Springfield where she delightfully raised four children before moving to Lebanon in 1957 where her husband was manager at K.U. She worked at the Tax Commissioner's Office, K.U. for 25 years, and enjoyed playing bridge sometimes three days a week with other avid ladies for over 80 years. She was an active member at St. Augustine all her life (formerly active in the PTA and Altar Society) and as of late participated in adoration and the St. A Social. She volunteered at the Community Service Center and the Spring View Gift Shop. She was an avid U.K. sports fan and loved her Wildcats. She loved having a beautiful well-kept yard with colorful flowers. She was an awesome seamstress for her family and was a 4-H leader in sewing. Her simple means of enjoying life included regularly visiting the library to get books to read. Some of her little regular sayings will be sorely missed…for garden seed, I love you mostest, goodnight Irene, time for a big orange and a smidgeon.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Walter E. Leachman Sr.; parents, William and Martha Young Hamilton; sisters, Irene Beaven, Catherine Hamilton, Mary Rose Heffernan, Virginia Bunch, and Flaget Raby; and brothers, Richard, Louis, and Joe.

Survivors include: sister, Dorothy Jacobson; her children, Marti Pearce (Tom) from Bowling Green; Sue Hill Brodt (Ed) from Louisville; Judy Cornett (Larry), and Walter Leachman (Sandy), both of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Katie, Leslie, Philip, Matthew, Jeremy, Sarah, and Michael; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, with interment in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Augustine School.

Pallbearers were Jeremy Leachman, Matt Brodt, Kevin Heindselman, Michael Cornett, Nathan Duvatt, and Patrick Lanham.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

