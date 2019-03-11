Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Francis Donald "Donnie" Lee, 73, of Raywick, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Lee was born Jan. 3, 1946 in Marion County to the late Frances Marie Mattingly and Frank Lee, Jr. He was a farmer and former operator of Lee's Interior in Bardstown. He was a devoted Catholic and member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam Era.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Linda Sue West Lee; three daughters, Trena Spalding (Mike) of Lebanon, Michelle Lee (Chris) of Calvary and Dana Lee Thomas (Mitchell) of Lebanon; eight grandchildren, Alex Spalding (Elizabeth), Abby Kelty (Jared), Aaron Spalding (Danielle Carrico), Austin Spalding, Corey Lee (Chloe), Casey Lee, Kaylee Thomas and Sophie Thomas; two brothers, Dennis Ray Lee (Saundra) of Bardstown and Joseph Louis Lee (Karen) of Nicholasville; and many lifelong friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main Street, Raywick. Rev. David Naylor will preside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m., March 12 at the funeral home.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Memorials may go to Saint Joe Community Center, c/o Frank Reynolds, 300 Clear Creek Rd., Raywick, KY 40060 or Masses.

Pallbearers are Corey & Casey Lee, Alex, Aaron & Austin Spalding and Jared Kelty.

195 Holy Cross Road

Loretto , KY 40037

(270) 865-2201
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019

