Francis Eugene "Gene" Mudd, 69, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 in his home surrounded by loved ones.

Gene was born in Lebanon and was a devoted husband of 50 years to Mary Ann, loving father of five children, and grandfather of eight. He was a devoted member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and a member of the Lebanon Knights of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Phillip Owen Mudd and Josephine Caldwell Mudd; a son, Tommy Mudd; three brothers, Bernard Mudd, Fred Mudd and Bobby Mudd; and four sisters, Pauline Abell, Joan Tharp, Juanita Spalding, and Pat VonNostitz.

Survivors include: his wife, Mary Ann Thomas Mudd of Lebanon; two sons, Bill (Michelle) Mudd of Louisville and Eric Mudd of Lebanon; two daughters, Lori (Tom) Sparks and Debbie Mudd (Talbin Overstreet), all of Lebanon; eight grandchildren, Alec Mudd, Jarred Mudd, Lucas Mudd, Leah Mudd, Rachel Mudd, Kaitlyn Mudd, Hannah Mudd, and Ethan Sparks; two brothers: Phillip "June Bug" Mudd of Louisville and Mike Mudd of Lebanon; three sisters, Geneva Blair, Carolyn Smith, and Connie Pendygraft, all of Louisville.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the St. Augustine Catholic Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Alec Mudd, Jarred Mudd, Lucas Mudd, Ethan Sparks, Eric Mudd and Tom Sparks. Honorary pallbearers were Leah Mudd, Rachel Mudd, Kaitlyn Mudd, Hannah Mudd and Hilda Powell.

246 South Proctor Knot Avenue

Lebanon , KY 40033

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2019

