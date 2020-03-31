Francis James Ballard, 80, Holy Cross, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Spring View Hospital.
He was born June 21, 1939 in Holy Cross. He was a retired employee of the old Cissell Manufacturing Company in Louisville with over 30 years of service. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Bernice Smith Ballard; his father and mother, John and Lillie Newton Ballard; his brothers, Joseph, Philip, Gus, Bro. Joseph "Earl" C.S.C., and infant, Leo Ballard; and his sisters, Gertrude Thompson, Iola Osborne, Pauline Yates Lyle; and infant, Mary Jean Ballard.
Survivors include: three sons, Scott Ballard (Ruth Ann), John Ballard (Stephanie), all of New Hope, and Neil Ballard of Manton; one daughter, Karen Nalley (Donnie) of Loretto; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Leo Ballard (Betty) and Bernard Ballard, all of Holy Cross; two sisters, Bertille Mattingly and Helen Cecil, both of Louisville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. Deacon Donald Coulter will preside. The funeral will be webcast live on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page.
Pallbearers are Robbie Lyvers, Kenny Corbett, Patrick Nalley, Brandon Ballard, Dallas Hamilton, and Cameron Nalley.
Memorials may go to , 301 East Main Street, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40202-1077.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 8, 2020