Francis Wilfred "Weeter" Southall Sr. 95, passed peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, Feb. 15, surrounded by his family.

Weeter was born in Lebanon on Nov. 12, 1924. He attended St. Augustine High School, where he was a decent student and an exceptional athlete. He was drafted in the U.S. Army and served his country in World War II. Upon returning from the war he enrolled in Xavier University in Cincinnati where he earned a BS degree of Chemistry. He completed a pharmacy degree at the University of Kentucky. After finding his lifelong love and marrying Betty Mathes of Louisville, he returned to Lebanon in 1956 and purchased Shuffett Pharmacy on North Spalding Avenue. In 1962, he relocated the business to 110 East Main Street. It was there that Weeter built a respected business and supported his city and county in the Knights of Columbus, Marion County Booster Club, and as president of the Chamber of Commerce. In 1991, Weeter turned the business over to his oldest son, Frank, and went on serving his community as a member of St. Augustine God Squad, a 17-year volunteer at Spring View Hospital and a master gardener.

Weeter lived to entertain and joke, more often than not at his own expense. He always had time to discuss a patient's personal and medical concerns, as well as gardening, food, family and recipes. Stories continue to come in regarding his compassionate attention and generosity to anyone in need.

He is preceded in death by: his older brothers, Spalding and Wallace Southall; and sister, Evelyn Yohan.

Survivors include: his other half, his wife of 66 years, Jane Elizabeth "Betty" Southall; four children, Mary Ellen (Jerry) Mobley of Louisville, Frank (Janet) Southall of Lebanon, Paul (Tonya) Southall of Florence, Alabama, and Pat Southall of Louisville; three grandsons, Michael (Abigail) Southall of Lebanon, Christopher Southall of Lexington, and John Southall of Louisville.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Saint Augustine Catholic Church, 236 South Spalding Avenue, Lebanon. Cremation will follow and a private committal will take place in Saint Augustine Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be 10 a.m. Thursday until time of funeral at the church.

Memorials may go to Saint Augustine School, 236 S. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, KY 40033 or Salvation Army, 911 S. Brook St., Louisville, KY 40203.

Pallbearers are Christopher, Michael, and John, Spalding, Clarke, Lewis, Kelly Southall, and Jerry Mobley.

Honorary pallbearers are his fellow members of the Wednesday night supper club.

