Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis William "Frank" Donahue Jr.. View Sign

Francis William "Frank" Donahue Jr., age 49 of Lebanon, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family after a five-year courageous battle with cancer.

Donahue was born July 23, 1969 to Sharon Donahue of Holy Cross and the late Francis William Donahue Sr. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Renee Donahue.

Along with his mother, he is survived by his wife, Joanna Donahue of Lebanon; two daughters, Ashley (Michael) Cook and Mallory Howard of Lebanon; two sisters, Robin Donahue (Roger Miles) and Jacki Donahue of Holy Cross; three grandchildren, Jack Smothers, Anistyn Cook, and Audrey Howard; and several nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home with burial in the Ryder Cemetery. Bro. Stacy Wilson and Bro. Mike Fenwick will officiate.

The family requests visitation after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are: Michael Cook, Jack Smothers, Russell McCauley, Andy Farmer, Sidney Donahue and Steve Edlin. Honorary pallbearers are: Bobby Mattingly, Mike Kelty, Amber Brockman, Abby Hutchins, Trey Hutchins, Ethan Murphy and Skyler Murphy.

Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Francis William "Frank" Donahue Jr., age 49 of Lebanon, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family after a five-year courageous battle with cancer.Donahue was born July 23, 1969 to Sharon Donahue of Holy Cross and the late Francis William Donahue Sr. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Renee Donahue.Along with his mother, he is survived by his wife, Joanna Donahue of Lebanon; two daughters, Ashley (Michael) Cook and Mallory Howard of Lebanon; two sisters, Robin Donahue (Roger Miles) and Jacki Donahue of Holy Cross; three grandchildren, Jack Smothers, Anistyn Cook, and Audrey Howard; and several nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home with burial in the Ryder Cemetery. Bro. Stacy Wilson and Bro. Mike Fenwick will officiate.The family requests visitation after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 at the funeral home.Pallbearers are: Michael Cook, Jack Smothers, Russell McCauley, Andy Farmer, Sidney Donahue and Steve Edlin. Honorary pallbearers are: Bobby Mattingly, Mike Kelty, Amber Brockman, Abby Hutchins, Trey Hutchins, Ethan Murphy and Skyler Murphy.Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Funeral Home Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home

491 West Main Street

Lebanon , KY 40033

(270) 692-2197 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close