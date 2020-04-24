Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Dennis Spragens Sr.. View Sign Service Information Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-3187 Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Dennis Spragens Sr. passed away at his home in the city of his birth, Lebanon, Kentucky, the evening of Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was 83.

He was preceded in death by: his parents Dennis Beeler Spragens and Polly Franklin Spragens.

Survivors include: his wife, Wanda Hagan Spragens; five children, Frank Spragens Jr. of Lexington, Mark Spragens (Sherry) of Brodhead, Sara Spragens (Todd) of Lexington, Ann Spragens (Ben) of Springfield, and James Spragens (Wendy) of Lebanon; as well as a special cousin whom he considered his own, Susan Bybee Steele (Kevin) of Lexington; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Frank was educated in the public schools here and went on to play cornet in the band at the University of Kentucky, then to complete his degree in history at Transylvania College.

He was a lifelong resident of Lebanon where he was the executive secretary of the Marion County Savings & Loan Association after working as a salesman for Commonwealth Life Insurance Company.

He was baptized at Lebanon Baptist Church and was a lifelong member there, serving as a deacon, choir member, and Sunday School teacher. He was also a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge #87, where he served in all the chairs including as Master of the Lodge.

Among his community activities, Frank served on the Lebanon Planning and Zoning Commission, the board of Habitat for Humanity, as treasurer of the Central Kentucky Baptist Association, as board member of the Ryder Cemetery Association, and as bugler for the Honor Guard at scores of military funerals.

Frank had a prodigious memory for family lore, world history, and local figures. He had an enduring love for his family, especially for his wife, his friends including, but not limited to, Larry and Lynn Farris and for the Cincinnati Reds.

Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be directed to Kosair Charities or Autism Society of the Bluegrass. Frank Dennis Spragens Sr. passed away at his home in the city of his birth, Lebanon, Kentucky, the evening of Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was 83.He was preceded in death by: his parents Dennis Beeler Spragens and Polly Franklin Spragens.Survivors include: his wife, Wanda Hagan Spragens; five children, Frank Spragens Jr. of Lexington, Mark Spragens (Sherry) of Brodhead, Sara Spragens (Todd) of Lexington, Ann Spragens (Ben) of Springfield, and James Spragens (Wendy) of Lebanon; as well as a special cousin whom he considered his own, Susan Bybee Steele (Kevin) of Lexington; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.Frank was educated in the public schools here and went on to play cornet in the band at the University of Kentucky, then to complete his degree in history at Transylvania College.He was a lifelong resident of Lebanon where he was the executive secretary of the Marion County Savings & Loan Association after working as a salesman for Commonwealth Life Insurance Company.He was baptized at Lebanon Baptist Church and was a lifelong member there, serving as a deacon, choir member, and Sunday School teacher. He was also a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge #87, where he served in all the chairs including as Master of the Lodge.Among his community activities, Frank served on the Lebanon Planning and Zoning Commission, the board of Habitat for Humanity, as treasurer of the Central Kentucky Baptist Association, as board member of the Ryder Cemetery Association, and as bugler for the Honor Guard at scores of military funerals.Frank had a prodigious memory for family lore, world history, and local figures. He had an enduring love for his family, especially for his wife, his friends including, but not limited to, Larry and Lynn Farris and for the Cincinnati Reds.Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be directed to Kosair Charities or Autism Society of the Bluegrass. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close