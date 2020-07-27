Fred Junior "Tuck" Hayden, 79, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 after an illness.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Vecheal and Josephine Hayden; his wife, Linda Hayden; and two brothers, Buddy Hayden and Kenneth Hayden.

Survivors include: one daughter, Julie Marie (Marty) Thomas of Lebanon; two sons, Bennie Ray (Amy) Hayden of Jessietown and Phillip Dean (Lee Ann) Hayden of Lebanon; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Hayden of Florida; three sisters, Gertrude Edwards of Lebanon, Linda Auberry of Campbellsville, and Verna McCauley of Raywick; a very special friend, Rhoda Bright; and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 27, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Ryder Cemetery. Bro. Herbie Goff officiated.

Pallbearers were Dylan Thomas, Brian Gaddie, Amanda Hayden, Cameron Courtwright, Nicole Jaglowicz, and Bobby Jaglowicz.

Honorary pallbearers were Andy Cox, Tommy Cox, Jace Cox, Zeke Marquez, Emma Marquez, Issac Jaglowicz, Ashlynn Thomas, Addison Thomas, Case Thomas, Colt Thomas, Kristen Thomas, Peyton Hayden, Paisley Hayden, Erin Hayden, and Daily Grace Jaglowicz.

Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

