1/1
Garness Lee Willard
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garness's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garness Lee Willard, 74, Raywick, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on June 19, 1946 in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Norman Willard and Edith S. Campbell; and two brothers, Bill Willard and Bobby Willard.
Survivors include: wife of 53 years, Peggy Willard of Raywick; "adopted" children, Daniel and Chelsie Raikes, Jackie and Mylea Wicker, and Tanner White; special friends like brothers, Dennis Rupert, Joe Feese, Mark Meese, and Herman Rose; pastor and very special friend, Dannie Nelson; very special friend, Ralph Coomer; two nephews, John Seward (Charlotte Sapp), Tim (Joy) Frazier; two nieces, Kathy (James) Goldman and Pam (Tom) Bennett; two sisters-in-law, Shirley (Charlie) Young and Sue (Gene) Frazier; former sister-in-law, Martha Ann Widman; special friends, Thelma Corbett "My Angel", Lou Bradley, Shirley Neagle "Doc", Fred Clark Sr., Fred Clark Jr., Tommy Wheatley, Ricky Wheatley, Sammy Barnett, Bobby Wheatley, Mike Lamkin, David Morris, David White, Andy York, Paul Hardesty, Terry Dooley, and all my brothers at church.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Stewart's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Dannie Nelson and Rev. Daniel Raikes officiated.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Gideons International or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved