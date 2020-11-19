Garness Lee Willard, 74, Raywick, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on June 19, 1946 in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Norman Willard and Edith S. Campbell; and two brothers, Bill Willard and Bobby Willard.
Survivors include: wife of 53 years, Peggy Willard of Raywick; "adopted" children, Daniel and Chelsie Raikes, Jackie and Mylea Wicker, and Tanner White; special friends like brothers, Dennis Rupert, Joe Feese, Mark Meese, and Herman Rose; pastor and very special friend, Dannie Nelson; very special friend, Ralph Coomer; two nephews, John Seward (Charlotte Sapp), Tim (Joy) Frazier; two nieces, Kathy (James) Goldman and Pam (Tom) Bennett; two sisters-in-law, Shirley (Charlie) Young and Sue (Gene) Frazier; former sister-in-law, Martha Ann Widman; special friends, Thelma Corbett "My Angel", Lou Bradley, Shirley Neagle "Doc", Fred Clark Sr., Fred Clark Jr., Tommy Wheatley, Ricky Wheatley, Sammy Barnett, Bobby Wheatley, Mike Lamkin, David Morris, David White, Andy York, Paul Hardesty, Terry Dooley, and all my brothers at church.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Stewart's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Dannie Nelson and Rev. Daniel Raikes officiated.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Gideons International or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.