Gary Joe Milburn, 72, of the Pottsville Community of Washington County, passed away at 5:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at his home.
A native of Washington County, he was born on July 30, 1947 to the late Joe and Jewell Fenwick Milburn. He was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church, a 1965 graduate of Mackville High School, a carpenter, and a farmer.
He was preceded in death by: son, Joshua Milburn on May 14, 1978; a daughter, Lori Jo Parrish on March 20, 2001; and a great-grandson, James Cole Milburn on Jan. 21, 2015.
Survivors include: his wife, Jane Butler Milburn; two sons, Joe Gary Milburn (Erin) and Isaac Milburn, all of Lebanon; a daughter, Julie Roney (Darin) of Perryville; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Anita Milburn, Cathy Mattingly (Billy), and Diana Daugthery all of Springfield.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, at Beech Grove Baptist Church with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Rev. Bobby Estes, the church pastor, will officiate.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Carey & Son Funeral Home, Springfield, is in charge of arrangements.
