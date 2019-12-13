George Adams Kirkland Jr, 53, Lebanon, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
He was born on Aug. 2, 1966, in Marion County. Kirkland worked as a supervisor at Canton Cooperage in Lebanon. He had a passion for motorcycles and adored his wife, girls and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his mother-in-law, Barbara Lanham; and infant sister, Katrina Kirkland.
Survivors include: wife, Robin Lanham Kirkland of Lebanon; three daughters, Laken Richerson (Jordon), Lacey Brady (Justin), and Lindsey Turpin (Josh), all of Lebanon; parents, George Sr. and Virginia Rakes Kirkland of Bradfordsville; two brothers. Eddie Kirkland (Janet) of Bradfordsville and Michael Kirkland of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Angi May (Travis) of Calvary; father-in-law, Darrell Lanham of Gravel Switch; sister-in-law, Amy Lanham of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Caden Richerson, Conleigh Richerson, and Paislee Brady.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery. Rev. John Simpson officiated.
Pallbearers were Jordon Richerson, Justin Brady, Josh Turpin, Eddie Kirkland, Michael Kirkland, Allen Kirkland, Travis May, and Tim Petro.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Dec. 18, 2019