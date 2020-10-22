George Damian Alford, 56, Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

He was born Jan. 10, 1964 in Lebanon. George was a life-long truck driver and a former volunteer fire fighter in Lebanon. Damian also had a passion for mud truck racing.

He was preceded in death by: his father, George Robert Alford; grandparents, Willie and Bertha Alford and E.A. and Nannie Elizabeth Mattingly; and stepbrother, Mike Campbell.

Survivors include: his wife, Sandra Alford; daughter, Amanda Kaye Alford; mother, Gracie Mae (Sonny) Campbell; sisters, Faye (Roger) Lucas, and Patty (James Brent) Wethington; step-siblings, George (Kim) Campbell, John (Sonya) Campbell, Debbie Logsdon, and Lisa (Tony) Sallee; grandchildren, Iris Sofia Ratliff and Lillian "Lily" Alford; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in St. Charles Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bobby Alford, Billy Alford, Nathan Alford, Tim Hatter, Matt Lucas, Cory Lucas, Tommy Bland, and Terry Bland.

Honorary pallbearer was Chris Gibson.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

