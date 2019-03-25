Obituary Guest Book View Sign

George F. "Fred" Ballard, 78, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

A Marion County native, he was born on Jan. 2, 1941 in Calvary. He was a graduate of St. Charles High School Class of 1959; a University of Louisville graduate; a U.S. Army veteran; and retired accounting manager at General Electric. He was an avid golfer and member of the Old Timers group at Cedar-Fil Golf Course in Bardstown and a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He will be forever remembered by many as the "Tomato Man".

He was preceded in death by: his parents, J.V. and Mary Belle Spalding Ballard; two sisters, Betty Mudd and Sally Thomas.

Survivors include: his wife of 57 years, Joan Mattingly Ballard; two daughters, Karen Hubert (Gary) of Louisville and Julie Riley (Brian) of Mt. Washington; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Hubert, Kara Zirnheld (Travis), Stephen Hubert, Brendan Riley, and Sydney Riley; two great-grandchildren, Norah Martin and Kellen Martin; two brothers, Bob Ballard of Louisville; Phil Ballard (Carol) of Prattville, Alabama; three sisters, Charlotte DesRoches of Hudson, New Hampshire, Agnes Alcorn (Jim) of Florence, and Brenda Davenport of Atlanta, Georgia.

We would like to express our gratitude to his entire Hosparus of Louisville Team with special thanks to Nicolette and Tiffany.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 27, at Saint Bernard Catholic Church, 7500 Tangelo Drive, Louisville, with burial at 1:30 at Holy Name of Mary Cemetery in Calvary where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Bob Stuempel will preside.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville and Mass of the Air.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

195 Holy Cross Road

Loretto , KY 40037

(270) 865-2201

