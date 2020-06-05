George Graham Brady
1938 - 2020
George Graham Brady, 82, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on April 16, 1938 in Lebanon. George was a Baptist by faith and a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. He was also a retired plumber and farmer.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Mary Evelen Brady; parents, Charles Edward Brady and Betty Dean Brady; sister, Margaret Gribbins; two brothers, Harold Brady and Charles Junior Brady; and son-in-law, Lawrence Johnson.
Survivors include: his son, Marshall Wayne (Carol) Brady of Lebanon; two daughters, Dianna Brady Johnson and Kim Brady (Paul) Edwards, both of Lebanon; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Shirley Abell.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers were his grandchildren, Jonathon Brady, Pacey Jacobs, Chad Jacobs, Joshua Brady, T.J. Aaron, and Gerald Gribbins.
Honorary pallbearers were Ashley Johnson, Tonya Jacobs, Paisley Jacob, Swayze Aaron, Krystal Edwards, McKenzie Edwards, Aaliyah Abrams, Kaylee Adams, and Nicole Edwards.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
