Georgia Mae Miles (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY
40033
(270)-692-3187
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Obituary
Georgia Mae Miles, 79, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at the Village of Lebanon Nursing Home.
She was born on May 6, 1940 in Raywick. She worked at Telecom and Southall Pharmacy for many years. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Raywick.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Charles and Kathryn Thompson Miles; sisters, Wanda Miles Blandford and Sharon Miles; brothers, Jimmy Miles, Melvin Miles, and Raymond Miles; and sister-in-law, Betty Miles.
Survivors include: her sister, Joanne Miles Thomas (Bobby) of Loretto; brothers, Charles Miles and Marvin (Elaine) Miles, both of Fern Creek, Richard (Patsy) Miles of Bardstown, and David (Peggy) Miles of Mt. Washington; sisters-in-law, Florine Miles and Brenda Brown; brother-in-law, Johnny Blandford; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. Francis Xavier Church with interment in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers were Robby Thomas, Kurt Miles, Mark Blandford, Chris Miles, John Paul Miles, Greg Miles, Julie Russman, and Robin Hamilton.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Oct. 9, 2019
