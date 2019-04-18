Geri Rucker, 72, Lebanon, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Friendship Health and Rehab Center.
|
She was born on July 22, 1946 in Louisville. Rucker was a member of Central Baptist Church, a longtime member of Marion County Homemakers, a previous member of the Red Hat Society, and most recently enjoyed volunteering at the Marion County Historic Center.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Donald Coleman and Marie Mitchell Coleman.
Survivors include: her husband, June Carroll Rucker of Lebanon; three daughters, Vicky (Jeff) Hatchel, Becky (Tim) Clark, all of Lebanon, and Kara (Todd) Hamilton of Bardstown; son, Steve (Kelly) Rucker of Lebanon; brother, Donald "Bucky" Coleman of Louisville; aunt, Dora May Coleman of Floyd Knobbs, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery. Rev. Bill Proctor officiated.
Pallbearers were Dalton Rucker, Dylan Hatchel, Austin Hatchel, Blake Tharp, Jeff Hatchel, and Tim Clark.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019