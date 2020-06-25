Gertie Mae Newton
1932 - 2020
Gertie Mae Newton, 88, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Spring View Hospital.
She was born on May 5, 1932, in Lebanon. Newton was a former employee of Clyde Shoe Store. 
She was preceded in death by: her first husband, Anthony Thompson; her second husband, Boyd H. Newton; son, Donald Walter Newton; parents, Walter and Ivy Lee Young Wright; three brothers, Charles, Sam, and Wallace Wright; sister, Ann Funk; and great-grandchildren, Gabe Young.
Survivors included: son, Anthony (Jane) Thompson of Lebanon; four daughters, Sandy (Tommy) Farris of Lebanon, Mary Ann (Jimmy) Wilcher of Campbellsville, Joan (Ronald) Langford of Lebanon, and Barbara (Jack) Goodin of Columbia; brother, Doug (Barbara) Wright of Lebanon; sister, Margaret (Jodie) Hughes of Lebanon; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. 
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Haysville Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Tommy Farris, Jimmy Wilcher, Ronald Langford, Jack Goodin, Justin Kramer, and Hannah Mattingly.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
