Gilbert Lawrence Bright Sr.
1939 - 2020
Gilbert Lawrence Bright Sr., 81, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, of heart failure.
He was born in Lebanon on Feb. 15, 1939. He was the adored only child born to the late Melvin and Naomi Bright. He moved to Florida in 1974 and was a resident of Palm Beach Shores for 42 years. His loving family was the light of his life.
 Gilbert was a U.S. Army veteran, a master electrician and plumber, and was also certified in air conditioning and refrigeration installation and repairs.
In 1961, he joined the Army, and was stationed in Fairbanks, Arkansas. After returning to Lebanon in 1964, he worked as the building inspector for the town. He then opened up City Sales & Service, a Westinghouse appliance store. In 1974, he moved his family to Florida and worked in real estate development, then later worked as a building engineer at several luxury condominiums in Palm Beach and Singer Island.
He was a licensed pilot and owner of a private aircraft, a Cessna 150. He was also an avid boater and boat owner for many years. He loved riding around Singer Island on his moped and, in later years, in his motorized wheelchair. 
He had a passion for fixing things, and there wasn't anything that he couldn't figure out. 
He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and quick wit, along with his patient and gentle spirit. We have been blessed with many happy memories. He will be forever in our hearts and missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include: his beloved wife of 58 years, Cary Jean Bright; his children, Timothy, Gilbert Lawrence (Larry) Jr. (Coleen), and Richard (Kim); his grandchildren, Nicole and Robert Hodgkins, Zack (Emma), Tyler, Jessica, Ashley, and Alexandria Bright, of whom he was so proud.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be private. We ask that you help us celebrate his life by sharing your memories with us privately or online at www.edgleycremationservices.com/obituary/gilbert-lawrence-bright/

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
